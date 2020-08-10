The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that an employee from the Minnie Hamilton Long-Term Care Facility tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was asymptomatic. This was the result of standard testing that occurs every 10 to 12 days which is done for precautionary measures.

Upon notification of the positive test, facility-wide testing for all residents and nursing home employees was completed. Minnie Hamilton Health System is taking all necessary precautions and is treating the situation per the guidance of the state and local health officials. All limited visitation has been suspended for the long-term care facility until further notice.

Minnie Hamilton is working closely with MOVHD to monitor the situation and will inform the public if further positive cases are found. The employee has had two negative tests since first testing positive. Minnie Hamilton and MOVHD will determine when she can return to work using the state protocol.

“This is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates,” stated Stephen Whited, CEO.