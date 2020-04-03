Memorial Health System has opened a COVID-19 inpatient unit at Marietta Memorial Hospital on the 4thfloor. This unit houses both potential COVID-19 patients and confirmed COVID-19 patients. This dedicated unit will keep our patients and employees safe while allowing us to provide exceptional care to all patients.

Please click on the link below to view a video from Dan Breece, DO, Vice President, Physician Services and Chief Medical Officer, and Paige Smith, MSN, RN, Chief Nurse Executive, as they explain the new unit in detail.

