Description: 115 bags and counting! Help us hit 150! Join us as we sew these bags for the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Need to find a good use for your extra cotton fabric? Our stash is running low! We need your help with this project! Can’t sew??? That’s ok!!! We have lots of non-sewing jobs….ironing, cutting, folding, piecing. Our goal is to make as many bags as possible. Bring a friend or two or three! We will have fun and help out our community at the same time! Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan 25, from 11am-2pm. Come for some or all of the event, but be sure to register so we can plan to get as many completed as possible. See you there!

Supplies: All materials are provided, but please bring items to donate to the Gospel Mission. You can bring your own sewing machine to help turn out bags, or you can use ours. Bring your own fabric scraps if you would like and put them to good use!

Cost: Please bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Gospel Mission.

Class Limit: No limit, the more the merrier.

Please let us know you are coming to we can plan our assembly line. Use the form on our website to pre-register.

For more information you can contact the Makerspace Coordinator by:

Phone: 740-370-6399 x5, or

Email: bb2cmakerspace@gmail.com