Last year Marietta Community Foundation reached several organizational milestones, and though 2020 has already begun, the Foundation has one more record-setting achievement from 2019 to announce.

The Foundation gave a total of $263,000 in grants to local charities and nonprofits in Washington County, the most the Foundation has given out in a single year. These grants came from the Foundation’s unrestricted funds which are used for projects and/or needs in the community.

“This is why local philanthropy is so important,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “When community members give to and through the Foundation, their dollars are being used to improve their community.”

Although they reached several major milestones in 2019, the Foundation is not resting on its past accomplishments for the new year.

“The momentum we have seen in the past year has been tremendous,” said Dr. Bret Frye, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “I’m confident that 2020 will be another year of great achievements.”

In addition to the most money given in a single year, the Foundation also added additional staff, set the record for most money given in a single grant cycle, set the record for most scholarship money awarded in a single year, and celebrated 45 years of service.

“Our goal as an organization is to remain a constant and professional presence in this community,” said Allender. “When people think of giving back, we should be at the forefront of their minds.”

For organizations that have upcoming projects in 2020, they can apply to receive grant funding through the Foundation’s Spring and Fall Grant Cycles. The application deadline for the 2020 Spring Grant Cycle is February 15th.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you are interested in learning more about their efforts, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.