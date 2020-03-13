State regulations concerning school closings, group gatherings, and the like are becoming increasingly mandated due to the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19. Marietta Community Foundation wants to help create stability and security for their community during these uncertain times.

“As the State of Ohio, the nation, and even the world faces uncertainty regarding the COVID-19, Marietta Community Foundation wants to stand as a beacon of hope for Washington County,” said Heather Allender,

President & CEO of the Foundation.

The Foundation is encouraging local donors to contribute to the Community Impact Fund and ensure local dollars provide local assistance. By contributing to this fund, donors can take a proactive approach and help with both short-term and long-term solutions regarding COVID-19.

“We have the mechanisms in place to take donations and make sure they are helping our local citizens,” said Allender. “We have extensive relationships with the local nonprofits who are already providing support to those affected by closures and cancellation of services… we are in the process of making plans to assist those who need it most.”

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

The Foundation will remain open during their normal office hours to ensure their services remain intact for the benefit of Washington County. Donors can contact the Foundation by phone, 740-373-3286, or by email, heather@mcfohio.org to contribute to the Community Impact Fund.