While the weather has been nothing but sludge and ice, Marietta Community Foundation is forecasting brighter days ahead. With the Foundation’s 2021 Spring Grant Cycle application deadline approaching, nonprofits and members of Washington County can look forward to another large community investment.

“This is an exciting time for the Foundation,” said Mason Beuhring, Communications & Program Services Director. “Each spring and fall we get to see what projects, or programs, are being implemented to make our community better. Then, we get to come alongside our nonprofits to make their vision a reality!”

Nonprofits, serving Washington County’s population, can apply to the Foundation’s grant cycle by downloading the application from their website, www.mcfohio.org/submit-grant-application.

Applications for the upcoming grant cycle are due Monday, February 15th by 4:00 p.m. and can be dropped off at the Foundation’s office located at the corner of Front & Putnam in Downtown Marietta.

Last year, the Foundation set a new record for their total giving when they reinvested $382,709 in Washington County, despite the obstacles they had to overcome in 2020.

“Last year proved why it was important to have a community foundation during times of emergency,” said Beuhring. “This year, we get to show how a community foundation is vital to the future of Washington County.”

Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives. If you would like to support the future work of the Foundation, please visit www.mcfohio.org/donate. For those who wish to speak to an individual, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.