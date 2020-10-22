Right after their completion of the ‘$60K For 6’ campaign, Marietta Community Foundation dove headfirst into supporting our local nonprofit organizations through their 2020 Fall Grant Cycle.

Through the Foundation’s Community Impact Fund, COVID-19 Relief Fund, and individual donor funds, over $128,500 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations, who serve Washington County.

“We keep in constant motion here at the Foundation,” said Mason Beuhring, Communications & Program Services Director at the Foundation. “After lending support to our local K-12 school districts, we didn’t skip a beat when it came to supporting our local nonprofits… we keep a constant momentum when it comes to our service for Washington County.”

Recipients of these grants include local non-profits and community projects all across Washington County, the Foundation’s service area. Listed below are the applicants whose grant has been approved by a majority vote from the Foundation’s Board of Directors:

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Barlow Volunteer Fire Department

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department

Ely Chapman Education Foundation

Eve, Inc.

F.O.P. #12

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Hippodrome Colony Historical Theatre Association (Peoples Bank Theatre)

Little Hocking fire & Rescue

Marietta Welfare League

Newport Volunteer Fire Department

O’Neill Senior Center

River Cities Symphony Orchestra, Inc.

St. Mary’s Catholic School

Warren Local School District

Washington County Homeless Project, Inc.

Washington-Morgan Community Action

Watertown Township Volunteer Fire Department

Wesley Township Volunteer Fire Department

“Over the past six months, the costs of construction materials have increased dramatically, and they continue to climb,” said Robin Stewart, Director of Resource Development at Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley. “This grant from the Foundation makes sure we have the funding needed to serve a Marietta family in need of a stable and affordable place to live. We are appreciative of Marietta Community Foundation and the generous community members who made this award possible.”

“This grant means that children of need, in our area, will have new shoes available to them throughout the year,” said Ann Corbett, President of Marietta Welfare League. “These funds will help them not feel left out from the rest of their peers.”

Applicants submitted their proposal packets for the Foundation’s 2020 Fall Grant Cycle by the September 15th deadline. The Foundation’s Allocations Committee and staff conducted research leading up to the final approvals, determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Grant recipients will often receive a combination of grants from the Foundation’s Community Impact Fund and donations from active donors who utilize the Foundation’s management and distribution services.

The Foundation’s next grant cycle will take place in the Spring of 2021, with grant applications due on February 15th.

“Now that we have completed our Fall Grant Cycle, we are starting to focus our attention on National Community Foundation Week and the Washington County Angel Tree Program,” said Beuhring. “We never stop working to improve our community!”

National Community Foundation Week takes place November 12th – 18th, the Foundation has several contact-free events planned; including their Nonprofit Challenge. The Challenge will offer nonprofits the chance to compete for prizes totaling $15,000.

Earlier this year, the Foundation announced a partnership with The Salvation Army of Marietta to help expand their Angel Tree Program to serve 1,000 children this holiday season.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

If you are involved with a Washington County nonprofit and have an upcoming community project, please consider applying for the Foundation’s 2021 Spring Grant Cycle. The application deadline is February 15th, please refer to the Foundation’s website for more details, https://www.mcfohio.org/grants.