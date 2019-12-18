Marietta Community Foundation recently bought presents for 11 children affiliated with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. However, when a local business posted that they still had 11 more tags to give away, the

Foundation answered the call!

As the Monday deadline for the Angel Tree program approached, American Flags & Poles made a last-ditch effort to find individuals to provide presents for their remaining Angel Tree recipients. The tags detailed the wants and needs of 11 different children, ages 1-16 years old, who were eligible for the program.

“We saw the post and couldn’t allow these local children to go without presents on Christmas Day,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “Even though the deadline has passed, we have coordinated with the Salvation Army, and these children will not be left out!”

Last week, the Foundation’s staff bought Christmas presents for 11 other children affiliated with the Angel Tree program. The gifts were given in honor of Sally Evans, a current Board member, and in memory of Karen Osborne, a former Board member. Evans’ term as a member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors will be completed at the end of this year, and Osborne, a beloved staple at the Foundation and in the community, passed away in September.

In the first and second rounds of shopping for their Angel Tree tags, the Foundation budgeted approximately $90 per child. In total, the Foundation purchased over $2,000 in Christmas gifts for 22 children.

“We bought bikes, toys, clothes, gaming equipment, you name it,” said Allender. “This is why unrestricted gifts to the Foundation are so important to the community. When we have the available unrestricted funds, we do things like this… we see a need and can immediately help!”

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives. If you are interested in learning more about their efforts or would like to donate an unrestricted gift, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.