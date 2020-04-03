Faced with an uncertain future, Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) and Sisters Health Foundation (SHF) bring local nonprofits a piece of mind. The partnership between MCF and SHF will ensure resources are readily available to Washington County.

“Our foundation highly values collaboration. By partnering with the Marietta Community Foundation, we can maximize our resources together,” said Renee Steffen, Executive Director of SHF. “We know so many Washington County nonprofits are helping each other during this time and through this funding partnership, we can assist with needs in a streamlined way.”

SHF gave MCF a $25,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant to continue their emergency response efforts. The COVID-19 Community Plan set forth by MCF several weeks ago aligns with SHF’s funding priorities, including meeting the needs of the senior population and access/distribution of food.

“As challenging as the last few weeks have been,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of MCF, “we are proud of the work we have accomplished. We were proactive in our response and resilient when plans were changed each day! This partnership will help a lot of people.”

Along with the approval of $25,000 to be used to meet the SHF match, MCF’s Board of Directors allocated additional funds to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Washington County nonprofits, with preference to those who are rendering immediate services to the elderly, local children, or those facing food insecurity are invited to apply to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund via MCF’s website.

“In our 45 year history, Marietta Community Foundation has responded to many emergencies and crises facing our county,” said Allender. “We want our citizens and organizations to know that when things like this occur, we will always be there to help!”

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you want to donate to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund or volunteer with a local nonprofit in need, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.