Marietta Community Foundation removes barriers that stand in the way of giving. Now, in honor of one of the largest days of philanthropy, ‘Giving Tuesday,’ the Foundation is covering online donation fees from the PayPal donation portal on their website.

“All donations received by the Foundation through our website, on December 1st, will have their processing fees covered,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We want to encourage our community to be generous and this is a great way to foster that generosity!”

While the Foundation does not assess fees for their services, the online PayPal donation portal does assess a processing fee of 2.2%. Although the online fee is already a minimal cost, the Foundation hopes that an act of generosity on their end will cultivate multiple acts of generosity throughout the community.

“We are nearing the end of 2020 and we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to end on a good note,” said Allender. “Though it may seem like a small gesture, this could have a great impact as the countdown towards Christmas begins!”

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that started in 2012. While events such as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday focus on shopping for consumer goods, Giving Tuesday focuses on building a ‘more just and generous world.’

Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives. If you would like to join the global generosity movement this Giving Tuesday, please visit www.mcfohio.org/donate. For those who wish to speak to an individual, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.