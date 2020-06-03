One act of kindness can change the outcome of a person’s day, but what happens when an act of kindness has the potential to change the outcome of a person’s life?

That was the opportunity presented to Marietta High School student, Reagan Loeber, when she gifted her Carol Christy Scholarship through Marietta Community Foundation, a scholarship that can cover up to 50% of a recipient’s overall tuition for up to four years, to a fellow 2020 graduate.

“I knew that there was someone who needed this more than I did,” said Loeber, “I wanted it [Carol Christy Scholarship] to benefit someone else. Whoever it goes to, they deserve it and I really hope this helps them out!”

Loeber, who plans to attend The Ohio State University in the fall, received a full-ride institutional scholarship to the university. Knowing that her higher education career was taken care of, she decided to pass her Carol Christy Scholarship to the next candidate, Warren High School’s Sarah Holbert.

Sarah Holbert

“I’m very excited! Said Holbert. “I am proud of her [Reagan] for getting a full-ride and I’m thankful that I was next in line to receive the scholarship.”

Loeber contacted Marietta Community Foundation to let them know of her plans soon after it was announced that she had won.

“This is an incredible story of generosity and one that aligns with the Foundation’s vision for Washington County,” said Mason Beuhring Communications & Program Services Director at the Foundation. “We want to see members of the community, of all ages, give back… Now, because of Reagan’s selflessness, we have two hard-working students who are both going to get quality educations without a large financial burden!”

The Carol Christy Scholarship was created in memory of Carol Christy in 2018. For eligible students, this scholarship can help offset up to 50 percent of overall tuition and fee costs for up to four years. It is one of the Foundation’s most sought-after scholarships.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you are inspired by Reagan Loeber’s act of kindness and wish to commit an act of your own, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.