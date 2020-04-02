The Learning in Retirement program is offering two online courses in place of the ones that had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus epidemic. These courses are experimental and are offered free of charge. Each offers a weekly live online lecture/discussion using the Zoom video conferencing software. Zoom is free and is best on a computer or large tablet, especially when the instructor presents slide images. It is also possible, however, to dial into the classes on an ordinary telephone although this only provides sound.

To register for a class, email the instructor directly at the address at the end of the course description.

Bollywood 101 – The Bombay/Mumbai based Indian film industry, its trends, its themes, its stars and its movies. An 8-week course which will consist of 7 movies to be watched at home, followed by an hour each week of discussion of the movie seen and preparation for the next movie. Most movies are musicals, with lots of singing and dancing, but we will include at least one that is not. All movies are in Hindi with subtitles in English. The movies are all available on Netflix. Further information can be found on the course web site. Live class sessions will be held on Mondays at 3 pm, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25. To register email the instructor, Carol Sedgwick, at cibermage@1st.net

The Sociology of the Coronavirus. The coronavirus that is keeping us contained in our homes—maybe for months—is already reorienting our relationship to our community, to the outside world, even to each other. This course will explore changes experts expect or hope to see in the coming months or years. Will nations stay closed? Will touch become taboo? What will become of restaurants? Of churches? Of schools and colleges? Of government and politics? Of generational differences? Of high density cities? Of economic inequality? Of the workplace? Of travel? Of the arts? The class will have three components: 1) readings and videos that you read and watch on your own each week, 2) An internet message board where students respond to questions posed by the instructor and 3) live class sessions to be held eight Thursdays at 3 p.m., April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28. Further information can be found on the course web site. To enroll, email the instructor, Ted Goertzel, at tedgoertzel@gmail.com