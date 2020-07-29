All classes for the Fall 2020 Term of The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) of Marietta College will be offered on Zoom. The ILR Board made the firm decision to go virtual in order to provide planning certainty for instructors and participants and to comply with the campus and community safety precautions required by the pandemic.

In August, specific information about the courses and registration processes will be mailed, emailed, and posted on Facebook.

The Fall Term 2020 will run from September 14 through November 6, and classes will be held at 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Zoom. Cost will be $20 or $30 per course.

The course line-up for Fall 2020:

Monday – Movies That Expand Our Compassion (MOV Interfaith – George Banziger, MJ Ebenhack, Martha McGovern, Carol Sedgwick)

Tuesday – Movers & Shakers in the Middle East (Janice Terry)

Wednesday – Mov’n & Groov’n: Physical and Mental Health for Seniors (Chris Poe)

Thursday – Nightingales and New Women: True Women and Warriors (Rebecca Phillips)

Friday – The Climate Change Debate (Ben Ebenhack and Juan Carlos Ramirez)

