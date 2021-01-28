Starting Thursday, February 4th, the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College will offer six events throughout the Spring 2021 semester under the umbrella of the Riverview Credit Union Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo. All of these events are virtual and free to the public. For more information and to register visit www.marietta.edu/movexpo-program.

About the programs:

PioBiz Workshop

Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani, Director of the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College, and Faith Knutsen, Director of Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Ohio University’s Voinovich School, will facilitate the first PioBiz workshop at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, February 4th. The program will focus on “Where Do Worthy Entrepreneurial Ideas Come From?” If you are looking for a business idea, have an idea but are unsure if it is worthy, looking for a business partner, or want to compete in the PioBiz Competition and win up to $10,000 in start-up funds, then this workshop is for you. Any member of the community may compete in PioBiz if they partner with at least one Marietta College student. For more information on PioBiz, visit www.marietta.edu/piobiz.

Six Pillars of Digital Campaigns

Dan Grech, founder and CEO of BizHack Academy, will deliver an interactive webinar on “The Six Pillars of Digital Campaigns” from 4:30-6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25th. BizHack Academy is an organization that trains small business owners around the world on how to utilize digital marketing effectively.

PioBiz: Problem/Solution

Round 1 of the PioBiz Competition – Problem/Solution – starts at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11th. As a member of the audience, you can vote for your favorite business idea.

PioBiz Workshop

Khorassani and Knutsen are joined by Cheryl Bolyard-Ferrebee, Owner of TGG Brand Marketing and Design in Parkersburg, West Virginia, as they facilitate the second PioBiz Workshop entitled “How Do You Prove Your Business Concept?” It is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18th. If you are looking for ways to convince potential stakeholders such as business partners, investors, competition judges, or lenders that your business idea is feasible and likely to succeed, then this workshop is for you.

Junior PioBiz

You are invited to observe high school students competing in Junior PioBiz Competition at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 8th. As a member of the audience, you can vote for your favorite ideas. For more information about Junior PioBiz, visit www.marietta.edu/jr-piobiz.

PioBiz: Proof of Concept

The spring schedule wraps up with Round 2 of the PioBiz competition – Proof of Concept, at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 22nd. Members of the audience may vote for their favorite business idea.

