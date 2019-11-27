Marietta College’s Christmas with the Choirs Returns for 11th Year

Marietta College’s Department of Music is pleased to host the 11th annual Christmas with the Choirs at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Basilica of St. Mary of Assumption.

There will be high-quality Christmas music that is sung by the Marietta College Concert Choir, Women’s Choir, the Marietta Children’s Choir, and the Veritas Classical Academy Children’s Chorus.

“We are very excited to have two local children’s choirs performing on our show. Nothing says Christmas like children singing,” said Dr. Jay Dougherty, Director of Choral Activities. “The concert will be accompanied by piano and a professional string quartet as we have done in past years. I’m really excited about the music we have chosen. I think it’ll bring the spirit of the season and leave people feeling ready for winter.”

The concert is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.

