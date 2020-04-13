With spring athletic seasons getting canceled and members of the Class of 2020 missing out on special memories related to prom and graduation, Marietta College has decided to join the #BeTheLight movement.

Starting Monday, April 20th and continuing through Friday, May 22nd, the College will pay tribute to the Class of 2020 by turning on the lights at Don Drumm Stadium and Marietta Field – which are located on opposite sides of Pike Street.

The College will light up the sky from 8:20 (20:20 in military time) to 9:20 p.m.

“We saw where a school district in Texas was doing something similar for their students, and we wanted to do something that would let the Class of 2020 know we are thinking about them,” said Tom Perry, Vice President for Communication and Brand Management. “We know this won’t replace all of the memories they would have made completing their spring athletic seasons, attending prom or receiving their diploma during graduation. This is just a small gesture of solidarity.”

The #BeTheLight event begins with Marietta High School on Monday, April 20th. MHS will also turn on the lights at the Devola Soccer Complex and the Glendale football field as they will continue to honor the Class of 2020 for the entire week.

The College will also honor its own on two different days. The first date is May 1st – the Friday before a virtual graduation on May 3rd. The other date is May 22nd to recognize the spring students who didn’t get to complete their seasons, perform in their final concerts or take the stage in their final play.

Here is the complete schedule: