No new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) region in the past four days. MOVHD announces that many COVID-19 are released from isolation and no longer being monitored. To date, there have been a total of 59 positive cases of COVID-19 in the six-county region of MOVHD.

Of the 59 positive cases, 42 have been released based on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for Discontinuation of Isolation for Persons with COVID-19.

By county, those positive cases no long being monitored include:

Pleasants – 2 positive, 2 released

Ritchie – 1 positive, 0 released

Roane – 8 positive, 3 released

Wirt – 3 positive, 3 released

Wood – 45 positive, 34 released and 2 deaths

Calhoun remains one of few counties in the state with no reported COVID-19 cases.

Everyone needs to stay vigilant, wear a face covering or mask when out, keeping a six-foot distance between individuals, and washing hands for 20 seconds with warm soapy water. When soap and water are not available, it is important to use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

WV Strong…Comeback has protocols set for re-opening businesses and events. To learn what is opening and when, visit www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab).

Information is available at www.movhd.com and www.cdc.gov (COVID banner). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.