The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) reports that many COVID-19 cases have recovered. There has been a total of 41 positives and 27 persons have recovered in the MOVHD region. (Wood, Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane and Wirt counties)

Persons listed as recovered are persons who have met the CDC guidelines for Discontinuation of Isolation for Persons with COVID‐19.

Pleasants 2 positive, 1 recovered

Roane 3 positive, 2 recovered

Wirt 3 positive, 2 recovered

Wood 33 positive, 22 recovered and 2 deaths

Calhoun and Ritchie counties have no reported COVID-19 cases.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

STAY AT HOME, KEEP APART, LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND WHO MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO YOU, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLIC.