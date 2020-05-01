The Memorial Health System, Marietta/Belpre Health Department, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, and is still monitoring 48.5% of the cases.

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon states, “As of April 26, Washington County had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of southeast Ohio at 152.16 cases per 100,000 population, which was triple the average rate seen across the rest of southeast Ohio.” Washington County residents are encouraged to keep in mind the individuals we are protecting by following the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines and the Director of Health’s updated orders, since so many people can have COVID-19 but not realize it because they have few or no symptoms:

We are protecting our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who may be more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 disease due to age or health conditions.

We are protecting our family members who work outside the home so that they don’t become infected and unknowingly pass it on to their coworkers or patients.

We are protecting our next-door neighbors and friends with cancer who are going through chemotherapy.

We are protecting our essential workers with chronic health conditions that can’t stay home due to their work responsibilities.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 1,611 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 7.1%. “Memorial Health System is moving into the next phase of care for our community with eagerness and caution. We are glad to see more of our patients again, learn how they are doing, and what their health concerns are. We also want to ensure patients get the urgent care and surgical care necessary, while keeping them safe. We’re instituting a number of steps to ensure that happens. We’ll be sharing that at a live press conference Wednesday, May 6 at mhsystem.org/together, ” says Scott Cantley, President & CEO of Memorial Health System.

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.