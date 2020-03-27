During this unprecedented time, most members of our community are finding themselves at home trying to find means of entertainment and ways to stay healthy. This is what inspired our new virtual video series on Facebook: LiveMemorialWell Social Series.

Our LiveMemorialWell initiative which launched a few years ago is focused on all aspects of health. The four pillars: learn, eat, move and share are the segments of learning in the series.

We have created separate events on our Facebook page (@mhsystem) for each category so followers can choose the ones that interest them. The events are as follows:

LiveMemorialWell Social Series: Learn

This free series includes live and recorded videos from experts all across our system. Learn about a variety of topics like telehealth/virtual visits, our Heartburn Center, and even hear from some of our providers! We’ll be posting a more detailed schedule of class subjects soon.

LiveMemorialWell Social Series: Eat

This series includes videos from our chefs at The Changed Plate restaurant! We will be covering a range of topics from our classes we host at our restaurant as well as others all for FREE. We’ll be posting a schedule of class subjects soon.

LiveMemorialWell Social Series: Move

Our fitness and wellness specialists are hosting FREE live workout sessions everyday Monday – Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Monday – Thursday at 4:30 p.m. All exercises will be able to be done inside of your home and without equipment. These workouts will vary from 15 – 35 minutes long and modifications will also be offered for all fitness levels!

We plan to regularly post in these events (under the “discussion” sections) and have scheduled dates and times for when new videos will be posted. Followers interested in these events should click “going” or “interested” to be notified when videos are posted. We are encouraging all to share these free opportunities to learn about their health, eat better, and move more!

