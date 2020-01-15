Marietta College’s Dr. Amy Yekel and Merewyn Weinkauf will present a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 24th, in the Alma McDonough Auditorium. The recital is free and open to the public.

Music performed will include sets by Richard Strauss, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Antonin Dvorák and Richard Wagner. The performance will also feature a premiere of a new art song by theory professor Dr. Andy Francis.

Yekel and Weinkauf have collaborated together for several years, and being a dramatic soprano, Yekel finds that late Romantic opera and art song fits her voice type the best.

“It is wonderful to work with a vocalist who has the range to sing these late Romantic pieces. Rachmaninoff and Dvorak are two of my favorite composers and I’m excited to perform their music with Dr. Yekel,” Weinkauf said.

