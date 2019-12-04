Downtown Parkersburg will be bursting with holiday cheer on Saturday, December 7 with Winterfest taking place following the Parkersburg Christmas parade. Winterfest, now in its 5th year, was created to draw people downtown for an evening of family fun during the holiday season.
Several activities will be taking place that evening. Tour downtown museums with no admission charge, enjoy live performances throughout the evening, take a train ride on the Grand Central Express and participate in activities for children. All activities will take place in the downtown area. Some of our downtown restaurants will also be open so you can enjoy dinner before, during or after the event. At 6 p.m. there will be a ceremony at Bicentennial Park that includes a live performance by Schrader Youth Ballet, a tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks. After Winterfest concludes, participants are invited to St. Francis Xavier Church for a holiday concert starting at 7 p.m.
Downtown PKB would like to thank our sponsors for supporting Winterfest – CSL Plasma (kids craft sponsor), Downtown Parkersburg Maka Mia Pizza (Christmas move sponsor), Dupont (music sponsor), United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley (picture with Santa sponsor) and WVU Medicine Camden Clark (train sponsor).
For a complete listing of activities along with the location of those activities and participating businesses, visit our website or our Facebook page.