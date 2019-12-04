This one-day-only, self-guided, exclusive event allows participants to tour upper-floor businesses and residences in Historic Downtown Marietta. If you’ve ever been curious about what lies above our first-floor storefronts, this is the perfect opportunity to sneak a peek!

This year’s Holiday Loft Tours event is scheduled on Saturday, December 14th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and we are SUPER excited to have added TWO brand new twists that we think ticket holders will absolutely love.

Twist #1: *NEW* The Holiday Loft Tour Cookie Exchange

With the cost of the ticket, each ticket holder will receive an empty cookie box that can be filled throughout the event by receiving one cookie from each tour stop and select bonus stops.

Twist #2: *NEW* Nonprofit Participation

Upper floor tour stops and bonus stops are welcoming nonprofits into their spaces to participate in this year’s Holiday Loft Tours.

Only 300 tickets available.

————————————————————-

Ticketing Info: Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door (Marietta Main Street) the day of the event.

Ticket holders receive:

+ exclusive access to tour stop locations, inclusive of refreshments

+ a bakery box to fill with about a dozen cookies throughout the event

+ access to event bonus stops

+ the chance to learn about area nonprofits

Ticket Pickup is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. of Marietta Main Street, 204 Front Street (Ketter Block).

No refunds on ticket sales will be made available. Only 300 tickets available.

————————————————————-

Participating Stops

Upper Floor Tour Stops

+ IncSwell

+ Hot Tomato Portraits

+ Over the Moon Pub & Pizza

+ First Congregational UCC Marietta

+ The Galley / The Adelphia Music Hall / The Hackett

+ Chuck Swaney’s Loft above Passiflora

Bonus Stops

+ Threadz

+ The Original Pizza Place

+ Hive Alive – Marietta

+ Sugar Maple Boutique

+ GREEN ACRES of marietta

+ Baker & Baker Jewelers

Pop-Up Perk

+ Wit & Whimzy

+ Jeremiah’s Coffee House

Nonprofits

+ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley – HSOV

+ Marietta Noon Lions

+ Mov’n Dragons

+ GoPacks

+ Ely-Chapman Education Foundation

+ O’Neill Center

+ Ohio River Sternwheel Festival

+ Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County