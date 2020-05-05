Today is the day you can multiply the impact of your gift to your favorite nonprofits working right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley! Your donations on today, May 5, through www.GiveLocalMOV.org enable your favorite nonprofits to earn significant matching funds and cash prizes.

Give Local MOV is powered by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) which provides the secure online giving platform, underwrites campaign costs, and provides education for its nonprofit partners. Many generous community supporters, led by Superior Toyota, supplied the critical matching funds. In addition to the matching funds, hourly cash prizes sponsored by various local businesses reward nonprofits whose supporters contribute throughout the day.

“COVID-19 is creating new needs and putting a financial strain on all area nonprofits,” said Julie Posey, PACF’s Development and Communications Officer. “Those organizations providing direct assistance require more resources than usual to fulfill their missions and to provide meaningful assistance. Currently, all nonprofits, are feeling the pressure, even if they are not directly responding to COVID-19 concerns. With the coronavirus affecting all aspects of daily life, fundraising and growing awareness is more important than ever for our area’s nonprofits.”

Please consider donating to support your favorite area nonprofits today through www.GiveLocalMOV.org. If you want to support all fifty-five area causes and agencies that are participating in this exciting giving day, make your gift to the Give Local MOV Stretch Pool. By supporting the Stretch Pool, your gift will be distributed evenly to all fifty-five participants! The area nonprofits that you care about need your financial support to continue their important work. Please donate to support their efforts.

Please contact PACF’s Development and Communications Officer, Julie Posey, with any questions at 304-428-4438.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or non-profit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. The PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, the PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about the PACF, visitwww.pacfwv.comor call 304-428-4438.