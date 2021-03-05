As the end of the school year approaches, local high school seniors begin planning their next steps. Luckily, Marietta Community Foundation is here to help them place their feet on solid ground as they begin to walk down the path towards success.

“This is a special time each year,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We get to see our donors directly impact the next generation who will be entering the workforce and driving change throughout our county.”

With almost 60 scholarship funds in their care, the Foundation has invested in the lives of hundreds of local students to help them achieve their educational goals.

“Our donors want local students to begin their educational or professional careers on the right foot,” said Allender. “They invest in our students’ futures in hopes that that student will go on to do great things… then, down the line, that student can do the same.”

Whether a student is interested in attending a four-year college/university or starting a career in the trades, the Foundation has scholarships to fit our local students’ futures. While the majority of the Foundation’s scholarships are geared toward local high school seniors, there are several scholarships offered to nontraditional students as well.

“Education doesn’t look the same for each individual who dawns their cap and gown to walk across the stage to receive their high school diploma,” said Allender. “That’s why we are proud of the diverse scholarship options we have available. We aren’t just focused on one ‘type’ of student… just as there isn’t just one ‘type’ of career path.”

Last year, the Foundation invested a record of up to $400,000 toward our local students’ educations. Winners were announced via Facebook Live on the Foundation’s Facebook page due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Foundation plans to host a similar event through Facebook Live on May 7th to announce this year’s winners.

The Foundation’s scholarship application deadline is on Friday, March 12th. Students must have all components of their application packets submitted by 5:00 p.m. to be eligible for consideration.

Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives. If you would like to help our local students achieve academic success, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.