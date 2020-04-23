During today’s regular COVID-19 update, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted invited Mark Weir, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Environmental Health at The Ohio State University, to discuss how health risks change as changes are made to the environment.

Dr. Weir explained that cough or sneeze droplets containing the virus spread through contact with others or contact with contaminated surfaces. He explained that minimizing the spread of the disease as Ohio begins the long process of reopening depends on personal and environmental controls. Personal precautions include interrupting the infection process by practicing good hand hygiene and wearing masks.

Employers must take precautions by disinfecting surfaces often and maintaining distance between individuals. Finally, facility and building management can help interrupt the infection process by managing airflow and air filters.

“Since COVID-19 can live up to 72 hours on plastics and stainless steel, it will take a combination of efforts from all of us to interrupt the disease process,” said Dr. Weir.

Video of Dr. Weir’s full presentationcan be found on theOhioChannel’sYouTubepage.

CURRENT OHIO DATA:

There are 14,694 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 656 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 2,960 people have been hospitalized, including 900 admissions to intensive care units.In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Video of today’s full update, including versions with foreign language closed captioning, can be viewed on theOhioChannel’sYouTubepage.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visitcoronavirus.ohio.govor call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.