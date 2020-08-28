The Ohio Development Services Agency and Buckeye Hills Regional Council continue to assist income-eligible Ohioans with their utility services through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the summer assistance continues through September 30.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (age 60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and asthma. This year, households of individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment.

This year appointments can be held over the phone or in-person with their local Energy Assistance Provider listed below:

Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action (HAPCAP): 740-868-1908

Guernsey-Monroe-Noble Tri-County CAC: 740-955-8001

Washington-Morgan Community Action: 740-370-1328

Gallia-Meigs Community Action: 740-444-4371

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Buckeye Hills Regional Council at 1-800- 331-2644. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0880.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.