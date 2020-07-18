The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates of Doddridge County, Ritchie County, and the Little Kanawha Area (PACF) is currently accepting applications for grants for the fall cycle of its Community Action Grant Program. The Foundation’s application process is online; the application deadline is midnight on September 15. Organizations apply to the Foundation and/or any of the affiliates on the same online application form, the Foundation’s Community Action Grants Application. To access the online application form, visit the Foundation’s website.

To be considered for a Community Action Grant, an applicant must be a private, nonprofit organization, tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or a public institution. Either the applicant or program to be funded must be located in the Foundation’s eleven-county geographic service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio). Priority counties for Foundation grant support are: Wood, Wirt, Doddridge, Ritchie, Roane, Calhoun, and Gilmer counties.

The PACF continues to prioritize support for capital and equipment projects, new program development, capacity building, and operating support needs. Within these focus areas, the Foundation also will give special consideration to projects that build a strong, resilient, and inclusive community, including projects that address ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery, substance use disorders and related community impact, and the advancement of an inclusive community and/or the elimination of racism and bias.

Submitted applications are considered for support from a wide variety of grant funds that the Foundation manages available to support charitable projects throughout the region.

The Foundation’s grantmaking guidelines provide additional information on eligibility and priorities for all types of grants; visit the Foundation’s website at www.pacfwv.com/Grants to access the grant guidelines and application forms. For more information, contact Marian Clowes at 304-428-4438 or info@pacfwv.com.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or non-profit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. PACF is a single 501(c)(3) public charity that manages more than 340 charitable funds with nearly $43 million in assets. PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about PACF, visit www.pacfwv.com or call 304-428-4438.