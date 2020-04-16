A statewide public health plan for businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak went into effect today. Businesses are still encouraged to have employees work from home but if not, they must have a written plan in place to limit staff, contractors and vendors to essential staff only.

The plan must include social distancing and protective barriers for employees dealing with the public. The employer must provide multiple types of and an adequate supply of disinfecting supplies as well.

The statewide restrictions include several public access restrictions:

No more than two customers per 1000 square feet of customer space

Business with less than 1000 square feet can have only five persons including employees in the customer floor space

Must track number of customers entering and exiting

Practice physical distancing by marking six feet near registers, customer service desks, etc.

Create one-way aisles where possible

Those businesses with over 80 percent of sales in groceries have the following restrictions:

No more than three per 1000 square feet of customer floor space

The directives must be prominently displayed.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department now reports a total of 27 cases in Wood county which is an increase of two today. No changes in the other MOVHD counties. Wirt and Roane counties have two cases each. Pleasants is still at one, and Calhoun and Ritchie counties still do not have reported confirmed cases.

Updated information is available at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.