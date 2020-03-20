TELEHEALTH FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS:

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced thathe has signed an executive orderto expand and enhance telehealth options for Ohio Medicaid recipients and their providers amid the coronavirus outbreak. These rules relax regulations to allow recipients to safely access health care providers from their homes, thereby reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection for patients, families, and health care workers

“Maintaining access to services, despite our need to socially distance ourselves, is critical to helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine. “This action will help reduce the number of people infected and will hopefully save lives.”

Telehealth is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient and professional health-related education, public health and health administration. Traditionally, health care providers and patients interact with each other via real-time, two-way technology such as smartphones, tablets, or computers. These rules allow patients to connect with their doctors using everyday communications tools including emails, faxes, and landline telephone services.

Individuals do not have to be an established patient to receivetelehealth services, and there are no limitations on the the types of practitioners who are permitted to provide telehealth services for Medicaid patients.

There are currently 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 24 Ohio counties including: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (53), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (10), Geauga (1), Hamilton (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (5), Medina (5), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (5), Summit (6), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1). Of these cases, 33 individuals are hospitalized.

