Glenwood Community, a United Church Homes community, is inviting the public to a free concert series on its beautiful campus outside Marietta. The concert series is open to Mid-Ohio Valley residents as well as Glenwood Community residents and staff. The concerts will take place at Glenwood Community at 200 Timberline Drive in Marietta, Ohio.

Performance Schedule:

March 17: Generation Gap is a four-piece band with one goal – to soothe your senses with burning-hot, blistering blues! They deliver a fantastic show every time they take the stage.

June 2: Boogie Fleetwood Jr. is a unique band from Chillicothe, Ohio, and Parkersburg, West Virginia, that concocts a blend of modern and roots music. With hints of blues, jazz, rock, country and funk, their clever lyrics and melodic vocals set the scene for dancing, romancing, feuding and philosophizing.

Oct. 6: St. Marys, West Virginia-based Laurel Creek is a group of friends who share a love of playing and singing bluegrass music. Their music is acoustical bluegrass at its core with an eclectic style that includes traditional, gospel, blues and folk. The latest CD is titled, “Good News from the Valley: A Gospel Collection.”

For more information about Glenwood Community, visit glenwoodretirement.org. If you’d like to schedule a tour of Glenwood Community after the concert, call Ashley Bills at 740.373.0535.

Glenwood Community offers independent and assisted living on its beautiful campus outside Marietta, Ohio. As part of the United Church Homes family of communities, its mission is to transform aging by building a culture of community, wholeness and peace.