Harmar Place, a skilled nursing community, and Glenwood, an assisted living community, and are accepting donations of needed medical supplies and handmade cloth masks as the Mid-Ohio Valley prepares for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.

The supplies will help to protect residents and healthcare teams as the two United Church Homes senior living communities work with local hospitals to admit and care for more non-acute patients in the coming weeks.

Donations will be accepted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Harmar Place(new, unopened medical supplies and homemade masks): main entrance at 401 Harmar St., Marietta. For questions, please call 740.376.5600 or email sboulton@uchinc.org.

Glenwood Community(homemade masks):between the sliding doors at The Pines at Glenwood assisted living entrance, 200 Timberline Drive Marietta, OH 45750

For questions, call 740.376.9555 or email: glenwoodcommunity@uchinc.org.

Harmar Place will accept the following new, unopened medical supplies:

Hand sanitizer

N-95 masks

Surgery masks

Isolation/procedure masks

Face shields

Medical protective eyewear/goggles

Isolation gowns

Medical exam gloves (S, M, L)

Medical coveralls

A preferred pattern and instructions for a homemade cloth mask can be found here.

United Church Homes is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit providers of senior living and affordable housing for older adults, with over 75 communities in 14 states and two Native American nations. UCH is a faith-inspired organization in covenant with the United Church of Christ and welcomes residents of all faiths.