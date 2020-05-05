More than $325,000 has been raised so far today and counting, through Give Local MOV. Today is the day you can multiply the impact of your gift to your favorite nonprofits working right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley! Your donations through www.GiveLocalMOV.org enable your favorite nonprofits to earn significant matching funds and cash prizes.

Give Local MOVis powered by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) which provides the secure online giving platform, underwrites campaign costs, and provides education for its 55 nonprofit partners. Many generous community supporters, led by Superior Toyota and Williamstown Bank, supplied the critical matching funds. In addition to the matching funds, hourly cash prizes sponsored by various local businesses reward nonprofits whose supporters contribute throughout the day.

With only a few hours left to the campaign, matching funds and prizes are still available:

Upcoming Prize Opportunities:

Mountain River Physical Therapy Happy Hour Prize – $500.00

Organization that has the most dollars raised between 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (EST) will receive an additional $500.

Star Plastics Golden Ticket – $500.00

Random drawing among organizations that received a donation between 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (EST).

Ashby Glen & Tremont Apartments Night Owl Prize – $500.00

Organization with the most donors between 10:00 pm – 11:59 pm (EST) will receive an additional $500.

Upcoming Matching Opportunities:

Williamstown Bank Power Hours

Our friends at Williamstown Bank will match donations made between 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm EST, up to $100 per individual donation, to agencies based in Wood County. (total match cap of $10,000)

Double Your Donation – 1:1 Match

Many organizations still have matching funds available, matching donor gifts dollar for dollar!

“We are very thankful to the sponsors and donors across our region who have already contributed and to those who continue to step forward to support our community,” said Julie Posey, PACF’s Development and Communications Officer. “We only have a few short hours left to make this year’s Give Local MOV one of our best yet! It is so exciting to see our community come together to support each other, especially now during this turbulent time.”

To learn more and make your donation, visitwww.GiveLocalMOV.org. Donations will be accepted until 11:59 pm tonight, May 5th.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or non-profit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. The PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, the PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about the PACF, visitwww.pacfwv.comor call 304-428-4438.