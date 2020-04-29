Each year since 2014, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has hosted an online fundraising event called Give Local MOV. Julie Posey, the PACF’s Development and Communications Officer, said that since the founding of Give Local, more than $1.5 million has been raised for charitable groups in the region. Last year, Give Local MOV 2019 raised more than $361,000!

A full list of the generous community supporters who sponsor Give Local MOV, led by Superior Toyota, can be found at www.GiveLocalMOV.org. Their generous commitment to funding this day of giving inspired others in the community to make their own gifts to support local nonprofits. “Our sponsors and the local donors who contribute are critical factors in the success of Give Local MOV,” said Posey. “It’s amazing how much can be achieved when we work together. The Foundation’s Board and staff are proud to be part of such a giving community.”

Now in its seventh year, Give Local MOV 2020 features 55 different nonprofits. Each nonprofit is assigned a share of the matching funds which match the donations given online during the event. Donors can browse the different charities by visiting the website, returning to complete their donations on the Day of Giving which runs for 24 hours, from midnight to midnight. This year, that day is May 5th. Those who wish to support all nonprofits equally can give their gifts to the Stretch Pool. Matching funds and prizes totaling more than $100,000 are available to the nonprofits. Should any nonprofit not claim their full allocation of matching funds, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation will proportionately allocate them among the nonprofits that exceeded their initial share.

With COVID-19, many of the area nonprofits are seeing new needs and increased financial strain. Organizations providing direct assistance require more resources than usual to fulfill their missions. All nonprofits, even those not directly responding to COVID-19 concerns, are feeling the pressure since regular programming and fundraising efforts can’t go on as planned.

The Foundation suggests that along with making donations to these organizations if possible, community members can volunteer and advocate. The groups rely heavily on volunteer support which has also been hampered by the stay-at-home efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Many have adjusted their efforts to ensure volunteer safety. Some of the agencies have added volunteer opportunities to their pages on the www.GiveLocalMOV.org website. In addition, spreading the word about organizations helps them reach new potential donors and volunteers, as well as individuals who may need their help.

Give Local MOV 2020 event can be found (and shared!) on Facebook. Interested individuals can also check out, like, and follow the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Facebook page. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works in partnership with local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of the 11 county area it serves. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has been serving local citizens since 1963. More information can be found at www.pacfwv.com or by calling 304-428-4438.

For those who prefer to give by check, the Foundation’s mailing address is PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1762. For donations to go to a specific nonprofit, simply write the name in the memo line. These donations do not, however, count toward the matching funds or prizes. If you have any questions, call the Foundation office.