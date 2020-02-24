Generation Mid-Ohio Valley (MOV), an affiliate of Generation WV, invites West Virginians to join them for snow tubing, skiing, and snowboarding on Saturday, February 29 at Winterplace Ski Resort. The event is an opportunity for young people around the state to meet each other and enjoy some winter fun in the mountains.

Attendees may choose between snow tubing, skiing, or snowboarding. There are meetup times planned for 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Winterplace Lodge. To participate, attendees purchase their own tickets in advance or at the event, then meet the group at the lodge at one of the designated times. Information about purchasing tickets is available on Generation MOV’s Facebook event page and rates are listed on the Winterplace website. The deadline for pre-registration is Wednesday, February 26.

Generation MOV’s mission is to attract, retain, and advance young people in the Mid-Ohio Valley as part of a statewide movement with Generation West Virginia. They are working to reverse the state’s population decline with a vision for the MOV where challenges are seen as opportunities, young people are drivers in our state’s future, and the MOV is a destination for young people. Generation MOV and other local Generations around the state are led by individuals aged 18 to 40, and host events and programs around the motto “work, live, give.”

The Generation Mid-Ohio Valley board poses for a group photo outside of JP Henry’s Restaurant in Parkersburg. They meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. to plan events and programs to attract, retain, and advance young people in the Mid-Ohio Valley. New members are welcome to attend their next meeting on March3, or their next event, Snow Day at Winterplace, on February 29.

“As a young person, meeting other people that are optimistic, welcoming, and passionate about the future of our state can be transformational,” says Generation WV regional manager Brittany Hicks. “Finding a sense of community can be the difference between staying and moving away, and Generation MOV is trying to facilitate more of those connections with this event.”

To learn more about Generation MOV, find them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Generation MOV meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at J.P. Henry’s restaurant in Parkersburg, and new members are always welcome. There is no membership fee to participate in Generation MOV’s board. They invite you to join them in building a community where young people can thrive.

Generation Mid-Ohio Valley (GenMOV) is dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing young people in the Mid-Ohio Valley of West Virginia.