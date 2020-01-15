‘Rites and Passages’ to be on display from Feb. 7-April 16

Marietta College’s Art Department will conduct an opening reception for “Rites and Passages: Selected Artifacts from the Marietta College African Art Collection,” from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7th, in Gallery 310 of the Hermann Fine Arts Center.

The exhibition runs through April 16th and it is comprised of works of art from Western and Central Africa. All of the selected pieces revolve around the themes of “Rites and Passages.” Most of the cultures included in the show have animistic belief systems, through reverence of nature, deities, and ancestors they commune with the invisible realms. The pieces selected are items that illustrate cultural mediation between the profane and sacred.

“I have included divination objects, totems, and masks that are utilized during important rites of passage,” said Renée Waite, guest curator and instructor of Art History at Marietta College.

Gallery 310, located on the third floor of the Hermann Fine Arts Center at Marietta College, is open from noon-4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment atgallery310@marietta.edu. Gallery 310 observes all Marietta College holidays and breaks. All exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

