Every year, Marietta Main Street hangs flower baskets on the lampposts in downtown Marietta. Over time as Marietta’s downtown district grew with new businesses and new programs, Main Street also grew their downtown flower program that now installs 350 hanging flower baskets full of petunias throughout our commercial district.

“It’s a beautiful display of civic pride,” shares Cristie Thomas, Interim Executive Director for Marietta Main Street.

“We know times are tough, but we are committed to installing our downtown flower baskets despite the impacts of COVID-19 as a show of strength, solidarity, and hope for better days to come, for our businesses to recoup their losses, and to thrive once again as Mariettans,” said Thomas.

In 2018, Marietta Main Street launched an annual Mother’s Day Fundraising Campaign to cover the costs of their downtown beautification program. This year, with the onset of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the closure of downtown businesses, the fundraising campaign has shifted its focus from Mother’s Day to Flowers for Hope.

“We wanted our community to uplift as many different people as possible through this effort. Traditionally, with our Mother’s Day Fundraising Campaign, we ask donors to specifically sponsor baskets in honor of or in memory of their mothers. But, this year, we’re asking donors to sponsor baskets in honor of or in memory of anyone who makes or has made a positive difference in Marietta,” said Thomas.

Each basket sponsorship is $75 and sponsors have the option to contribute an additional $25 as a donation to Marietta Main Street in support of their mission to continue revitalizing downtown. Donors will be acknowledged on social media, on Main Street’s website, and through online gift tags on Main Street’s website – these are in lieu of the physical gift tags on downtown lampposts, in an effort to ensure Main Street volunteers can stay at home.

“Marietta Main Street’s dedication and work that it takes to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of downtown Marietta is crucial to downtown businesses and the community,” said Debbie Cline, a member of the Marietta Main Street Board of Directors. “It sends a message to all who visit our town that this community cares. The Flowers for Hope is a way to show your support for our charming town.”

Anyone interested in joining Main Street’s effort to celebrate community and beautify downtown can learn more and sponsor a basket at www.mariettamainstreet.org/beautification.

A local 501c3 non-profit organization located in Marietta, Ohio, Marietta Main Street is focused solely on revitalizing downtown Marietta, OH through community and economic development strategies. Through our downtown revitalization efforts, we are committed to bringing people together to preserve, enhance, and enjoy Downtown Marietta. By investing in the heart of our community – downtown – we grow our local economy and improve the quality of life for residents. Learn more at mariettamainstreet.org.

