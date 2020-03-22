Marietta/Belpre Health Department is informing our residents that the City of Marietta has its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The person, a female in her 50s, had traveled outside Washington County, to an area with known cases. She is currently isolated at home. The Health Department is in the process of notifying individuals with instructions who have been in close contact with this person.

Health Commissioner Anne Goon states, “This confirms that COVID-19 is here. It is essential that we follow the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s orders, this means stay home. The changes we make now will save lives.” Residents should continue to practice social distancing while Marietta/Belpre Health Department completes its disease investigation.

If you have mild symptoms, stay home. Contact your healthcare provider if your symptoms become more severe. Dr. Michael Brockett encourages, “We have the power to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We realize life is different and difficult under these guidelines. Please continue your cooperation by staying home.”

The Ohio Department of Health will update their numbers at 2:00 pm today, this case will be included in that update.

For general questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the appropriate state hotline number:

Ohio Department of Health: 1-833-427-5634 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources: 1-800-887-4304

For medical questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the appropriate 24/7 triage number: