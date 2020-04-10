Washington County Health Department is saddened to announce our county’s first death from COVID-19. We share our deepest sympathy for the family and friends of the patient who died. There is no connection to the skilled nursing facility outbreak announced earlier this week. No further details will be released to the public or media by the Washington County Health Department.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 34 COVID-19 cases. The State of Ohio COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data reported to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) about cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence.

“Memorial Health System continues to work with local health departments, the state and others to ensure we have resources to care for our community during this difficult time. We continue to encourage physical distancing,” said Dr. Dan Breece Vice President physician services and chief medical officer.

The Ohio Department of Health can answer general questions regarding COVID-19 by calling 1-833-427-5634 or visitwww.coronavirus.ohio.gov.Medical questions regarding COVID-19 should be directed to your provider, Memorial Health System 24/7 nurse advice line: 1-844-474-6522, or WVU Medicine COVID-19 triage number: 304-598-6000 opt. 4.