The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 19 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at 39. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston, and Wood counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Berkeley County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, two from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, 16 from Monongalia County, one from Preston County, one from Putnam County, two from Tucker County, and one from Wood.

As of March 24, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., 798 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 39 positive, 759 negative and six tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

