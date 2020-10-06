Downtown Marietta is a popular shopping destination in the Mid-Ohio Valley and beyond and this upcoming October 17th, downtown shops and restaurants are celebrating the season with a Fall Shop Hop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers will enjoy sidewalk sales and fun promotions throughout the day thanks to participating businesses, plus participating restaurants will offer themed drink specials and fall-inspired menus. Each shopper who makes a purchase at a participating business during the Fall Shop Hop will be entered to win the Fall Haul Basket full of gift cards, merchandise, and more from downtown small businesses.

“The Fall Shop Hop is a great opportunity to kickstart holiday shopping so you can get it out of the way to enjoy the real fun of season,” said Whitney Cruells, owner of 740 Social, a new Speakeasy style restaurant, bar, and lounge located at 181 Front Street.

“Downtown looks so beautiful with everyone’s mums and pumpkins! We’ll be serving brunch starting at 9 a.m. so hopefully, people will stop by to fuel up before hitting all of the shops! We’ll be featuring a Cozy Campfire Cocktail as well as Apple Cider Mimosas,” said Cruells.

In addition to 740 Social, other participating restaurants include Gator’s, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, The Galley, and The Original Pizza Place. Diners can enjoy Oktoberfest items like German Pizza at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, $3 Oktoberfest beers and $3 Pumpkin Ales at The Galley, and a sidewalk bake sale at Jeremiah’s Coffee House.

Participating retailers include A Unique Flower & Gift Shop, American Flags & Poles, Andy’s Toy Chest, Dad’s Primitive Workbench, Just A Jar Design Press, Riverside Artists Gallery, Sugar Maple Boutique, Threadz Boutique, and Wit & Whimzy.

“We really love Marietta’s downtown atmosphere. Shoppers should come to this event and enjoy the variety of shops downtown has to offer and the possibility of winning the gift basket!” said Nicole Alvarez, owner of Andy’s Toy Chest, a new toy store located at 206 Putnam Street.

“We are hoping this event will help get our name out there and shoppers will see we have a wide variety of toys and collectibles,” said Alvarez.

Fall Shop Hop shoppers will also get to enjoy sidewalk sales, bake sales, discounts and more as part of the one-day-only event. A Unique Flower & Gift Shop will offer make-and-take pumpkins for kids, Threadz Boutique is entering all shoppers into a Cozy Crate drawing for a fall-themed basket of goods worth over $100, Wit & Whimzy is offering a free gift for every purchase of $10 or more, American Flags & Poles is hosting a corn toss for deals, and various businesses are offering refreshments.

Along with fall fun at participating retailers and restaurants, Rockstar Wellness is hosting a Pumpkin & Gourd Sale in partnership with Worthington Produce on their sidewalk.

“We’re hoping locals will use this event to kick-off their holiday shopping this year and that tourists use this event as an excuse to come to Marietta and stay the night,” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

“This year has been particularly trying and our small business owners downtown have worked diligently to adapt to change. Supporting small, local businesses is one of the best ways each one of us can contribute to a strong local economy. We hope folks join us for the Fall Shop Hop!” said Thomas.

The Fall Haul Basket winner will be announced on Monday, October 19th via Marietta Main Street’s Facebook Page. The basket is valued at over $400 with gift cards and merchandise from participating businesses and Marietta Main Street.

To learn more about Marietta Main Street, upcoming events, and programs, visit the Marietta Main Street website at: www.mariettamainstreet.org.