Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement created by artists and craftspeople all across the world. The organization exists to end hunger in communities by crafting custom bowls and then inviting members of the community to partake in a soup luncheon.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Empty Bowls was unable to host its 20th Annual Event in person. However, after two decades of fighting hunger in the area, they weren’t going to let social distancing stand in the way of helping the community.

The group, comprised of several community members, created a two-week online fundraiser to ensure they were doing their part to serve those facing food insecurity. The proceeds from the virtual fundraiser, roughly $2,800, are being donated to Marietta Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“The Foundation had already invented a way to help the community,” said Judy Peoples, Board Member for Empty Bowls. “What better way for us to reach out than by donating to a fund that already exists!”

In the short time that the fund has been established, the Foundation has already given over $100,000 of emergency grant funds to organizations throughout Washington County.

“We have, and continue to be, proactive in our response to the consequences of COVID-19 in Washington County,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “Our relationships in the community and the generosity of our donors have helped us leverage vital resources needed by our citizens. We are excited that the Empty Bowls program has chosen to donate to our fund… they are going to help a lot of people.”

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to support community-based organizations working with the COVID-19 outbreak and its consequences in Washington County. The fund supports Washington County nonprofit organizations that are involved in frontline efforts to serve the needs of those most affected by the virus and contain the spread of COVID-19. Such organizations include area agencies on aging, community action programs, food pantries, and other organizations that address hunger and provide food.

For those who donated to the Empty Bowls virtual fundraiser, you can coordinate plans to pick-up your bowl by emailing judy.peoples@sbcglobal.net.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you are inspired by Empty Bowls’ donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and wish to donate yourself, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.