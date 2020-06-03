#ShopPKB is a shop local campaign for downtown Parkersburg in an effort to help our businesses attract shoppers to downtown. #ShopPKB is a spending campaign aimed to incentivize shoppers for their purchases from our list of participating downtown businesses and organizations.

“With all that has happened over the past two months, we wanted to do something to help support our downtown. In an effort to boost our local downtown businesses and organizations, we looked at best practices from other Main Street organizations to see what’s working for them,” says Wendy Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB.

#ShopPKB works by encouraging shoppers to save $150 in receipts from at least three participating locations, mail copies of the receipts into the Downtown PKB office and the first 25 people to submit their receipts each quarter receive a $25 pre-paid Visa gift card.

BB&T, now Truist Bank’s Community Development Department, awarded Downtown PKB a grant to cover the cost of the gift cards for the first year of the program. Our quarterly winners will be notified and pick up their gift card at Truist Bank, located at 329 E. 8th Street, Parkersburg.

For more information about the #ShopPKB program and a complete list of participating businesses and organizations, visit our website at downtownpkb.com.