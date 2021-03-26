Out of an abundance of caution and discussions with State and local officials, Downtown PKB will be postponing our Taste of Parkersburg, Summer Concerts at Point Park and Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest until 2022.

All of these events draw large crowds upwards of 3,000 people. With the Governors’ recent executive order on live music events, our review of the recently released guidelines and uncertainty of whether this may be rolled back if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, we feel this is the most fiscally responsible thing for our non-profit organization to do. Per our conservations with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, six feet social distancing will be required at these events and with the May 1st executive order and it’s our belief with the footprint at these event venues and large number of people that attend, this task would be difficult to do. We feel this is the right decision to make with the information we have at this time. All of these events are on our calendar to return in 2022.

We are planning to partner with the Parkersburg Art Center to hold an expanded ArtOberfest Restaurant Tour in downtown, spanning from the 700 block to the 400 block on October 16th as well as hold our annual Monster Mash and Winterfest event later this year.

For more information about the event postponements, contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com.