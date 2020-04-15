Following Downtown PKB’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday morning, the organization made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Taste of Parkersburg, their Spring Cleanup/Greenup Day and the June and July concerts of the Point Park Concerts on the River Series due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing order.

In the best interest of our community, the Taste of Parkersburg, Downtown PKB’s largest fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, May 30th has been canceled for this year and will return in 2021. The Spring Cleanup/Greenup Day scheduled for Saturday, May 16th will be rescheduled later this year. The June 5th and July 3rd concerts are also being canceled. Plans will continue for the August 7th and September 4th concert dates for the time being.

Another adjustment the organization is making for the remaining concerts will be to suspend sales of reserved seating due to the current financial climate. We hope that when and if gathering restrictions are lifted, concert attendees will be able to bring their own chairs and enjoy free open seating space. Seating space will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will also be working with food truck vendors to continue to provide food and drinks but will step back from offering a beer tent this summer.

For more information about the

event cancellations, contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com or call (304) 865-0522.