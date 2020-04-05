Downtown PKB Announces 2020 Point Park Concerts Summer Lineup

Wendy Shriver, Executive Director of Downtown PKB, is excited to announce the 2020 Point Park Concerts on the River summer lineup for the Mid-Ohio Valley community. This summer’s entertainment will spotlight tribute band type concerts that are sure to get the crowd tapping their toes to the music.

The lineup for this year’s concert series includes:

REO Survivor – (REO Speedwagon and Survivor tribute) – June 5 th

High Noon (Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock tribute) – July 3 rd

The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute) – August 7 th

Sounds of Summer – (Beach Boys tribute) – September 4th

The Point Park Concerts on the River is a free-admission concert, organized by Downtown PKB, located at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg, West Virginia. Hosted on the first Friday of the month throughout the summer months of June through September, the Point Park Concerts draw crowds of over 2,500 people. The back-up venue for this summer’s Concert Series will be Bicentennial Park in Government Square.

This summer we will once again be offering reserved seating for concert patrons. Chairs will go on sale beginning May 4th online through Downtown PKB’s website on a first come first serve basis. Chairs cost $80 each. Follow their Facebook page and website for more information.

This year’s title sponsor for the Concerts on the River is CareSource. If your business is looking for an advertising opportunity with great exposure to the community, consider becoming a sponsor of this year’s Point Park Concerts on the River.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at this year’s concert series, contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com or call (304) 865-0522.