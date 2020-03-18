Due to increasing concerns surrounding COVID-19, Marietta Community Foundation is postponing the Dolly Parton documentary, “The Library That Dolly Built,” that was set to premiere on April 2nd at Peoples Bank Theatre.

“Although this news is disappointing, we want to ensure the safety of everyone who has purchased a ticket,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation.

Following guidelines set by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, restricting social gatherings, the Theatre has already postponed several shows.

“Peoples Bank Theatre is rescheduling multiple events,” said Gina Mace, Marketing director at the Theatre. “This is a challenging time for us, but we’re extremely proud of the place that Peoples Bank Theatre holds within this community and our first priority will always be the health and safety of our staff, customers, artists, and volunteers.”

Those who have purchased tickets for the documentary can be issued a full refund of the ticket’s price by contacting the Theatre or visiting their box office.

The Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you are interested in learning more about their efforts, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.