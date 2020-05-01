This summer individuals, families, and groups are invited to experience the Muskingum River in a dragon boat. There will be four Saturday opportunities: June 20, July 11, July 25, and August 8. Come to one or all! Each excursion runs from 9-11 a.m. Meet at the Marietta High School Boat House, 812 Gilman Ave., Marietta.

The excursion is open to men, women, and youth 12 and over (12 – 18 with parental permission). No experience is necessary. All fitness levels are welcome. It’s free and just for fun! Learn about dragon boating and try out paddling with the MOV’n Dragons team. Learn about the Muskingum River, its environs, and the important role it has played in Ohio history.

To reserve your spot, sign up at Facebook.com/MOVnDragons or call 740-434-5638.