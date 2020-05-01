The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reports another positive COVID-19 case in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Wood county adds a new case today which brings the total to 39 cases. Pleasants county still has two cases. Roane county has seven total cases. Wirt county remains at three cases. Ritchie and Calhoun counties have no reported positive cases to date.As the Governor’s WV Strong…Comeback begins, daycare centers have been given the protocol for re-opening their facilities.
Below are some of the COVID-19 testing facilities in our region :
Med Express Vienna: 1500 Grand Central Avenue – Phone 304.485.3627
Coplin Health Systems:
- 2610 Camden Avenue Parkersburg – Phone 304.973.3733
- 483 Court Street Elizabeth – Phone 304.275.3301
- 606 Washington Ave Ravenswood – Phone 304.273.1033
- 512 S Church Street Ripley – Phone 304.372.1033
Minnie Hamilton Health Care: 186 Hospital Drive – Phone 304.354.9244
WVU Medicine: #4 Rosemar Circle
- If you have a WVU Medicine Provider, contact them for an order
- If you do not have a WVU Medicine Provider, call 304-598-6000 #4 and inform them that you are a daycare employee needing tested to be able to work.
All facilities ask that you call ahead before coming. There are some stipulations for each site. More detailed information is available at www.movhd.com. This may not be an exhaustive list, and we will add others to our website as we learn about other testing sites.