Marietta Memorial Hospital and the community initiated 1,285 tests. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 7.2%. “Memorial Health System will be working to follow guidance from the Governor, Ohio Department of Health, and what our own medical experts recommend as we move to a new normal. Our goal as always will be to ensure the safety of our patients, employees, and community while providing important health services,” said Jennifer Offenberger Associate VP, Service Excellence at Memorial Health System.

Washington County has 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 hospitalizations, 8 deaths and is still monitoring 52.5% of the cases.

Under CDC guidelines, people with COVID-19 who have symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home usually stop isolation under the following conditions:

Free of fever for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Washington County Health Department Director of Nursing, Val Betkoski, said, “Isolation is necessary to separate sick people from healthy people. Isolation is one of the best ways to stop the spread. People who are told to isolate are required to stay home by directive of the Health Department.” Please call your local health department or the 24-hour nurse line with questions if you have been instructed to isolate.

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov