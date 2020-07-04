The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Washington County has 127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and is still monitoring 5.5% of the cases.

Ohio is implementing the Ohio Public Health Advisory Systemwhich consists of four levels that provide Ohioans with guidance as to the severity of COVID-19 in the counties in which we live.

“Our new Public Health Advisory System will help make clear the very real dangers happening in individual counties across Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “This is a color-coded system built on a data-driven framework to assess the degree of the virus’ spread and to inform, engage, and empower individuals, businesses, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions.”

A county’s alert level is determined by seven data indicators:

New Cases Per Capita Sustained Increase in New Cases Proportion of Cases that Are Not Congregate Cases Sustained Increase in Emergency Room Visits Sustained Increase in Outpatient Visits Sustained Increase in New COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Occupancy

Additional measurements still in development include county-level data on contact tracing, tests per capita, and percent positivity. Detailed descriptions for each indicator can be found oncoronavirus.ohio.gov.Washington County Health Department Administrator, Roger Coffman said, “Washington County has received an alert level of Yellow. The residents and businesses of Washington Countycontinue to do a great job with social distancing and use of face masks, and this has helped keep our COVID-19 spread low.

Alert Levels:

Alert Level 1 Public Emergency (Yellow):Baseline level. County has met zero or one indicator. Active exposure and spread. Follow all health orders.



Alert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange):County has met two or three indicators. Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Follow all current health orders.



Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red):County has met four or five indicators. Very high exposure and spread. Limit Activities as much as possible. Follow all current health orders.



Alert Level 4 Public Emergency (Purple):County has met six or seven indicators. Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Follow all current health orders.

Counties that are approaching Alert Level 4 are indicated with a star.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 4,211 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.5%. “Memorial Health System now requires masks to be worn when entering our facilities. We encourage patients and visitors to bring their masks with them, and will have a supply available if one is needed. We’ve implemented this to do our part to assist in slowing the spread of COVID and to keep our community and team safe,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence of Memorial Health System.

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.