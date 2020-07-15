The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department regrets to announce a Wood County resident died early this morning from complications of COVID-19. Wood County has had three deaths since COVID-19 has been detected in West Virginia. The MOVHD staff offer their condolences to the family.
The total to date of positive COVID-19 cases in Wood County is 195 cases. Of those, 82 have been released from isolation and three have died. Since Monday morning there have been 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wood County.
Calhoun County has had four cases with three of those recovered. Pleasants County has four cases with two recovered. Of the twelve positive COVID-19 cases in Roane, there are only two still in isolation. Wirt County has six positive COVID-19 cases. Four of those have been released from isolation.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit our website at www.movhd.com or like us on Facebook (Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD).